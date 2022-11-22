Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 9,766 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,766 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 109.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth about $253,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.31. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $29.97 and a 52 week high of $30.64.

