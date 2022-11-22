Financial Partners Group Inc Buys 102 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.77. 12,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,707. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.55. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $189.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,530 shares of company stock worth $8,015,916. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

