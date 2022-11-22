Finsbury Food Group Plc (FIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This is a boost from Finsbury Food Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Finsbury Food Group Trading Down 1.0 %
LON:FIF opened at GBX 90.09 ($1.07) on Tuesday. Finsbury Food Group has a 52 week low of GBX 65 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 103 ($1.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,137.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 75.75.
