Finsbury Food Group Plc (FIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This is a boost from Finsbury Food Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Finsbury Food Group Trading Down 1.0 %

LON:FIF opened at GBX 90.09 ($1.07) on Tuesday. Finsbury Food Group has a 52 week low of GBX 65 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 103 ($1.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,137.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 75.75.

Get Finsbury Food Group alerts:

About Finsbury Food Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as buns and rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and sliced breads; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.