First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,113 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.43% of First Horizon worth $49,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 25.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,647 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $1,386,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in First Horizon by 14.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 236,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 30,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in First Horizon by 26,171.6% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,361,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,442,000 after buying an additional 4,344,484 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Horizon news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.54. 245,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,097. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

