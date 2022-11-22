First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Position Lifted by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 5,153.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,951,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800,583 shares during the period. First Interstate BancSystem comprises approximately 22.9% of First Interstate Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. First Interstate Bank owned approximately 7.26% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $303,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIBK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIBK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.21. 1,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,858. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.91.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $178,193.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,062.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 963,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,563,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $178,193.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,482 shares of company stock worth $2,302,094. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

