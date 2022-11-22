First Interstate Bank Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Interstate Bank lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,279 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.6% of First Interstate Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,128 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,237 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,759,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.2 %

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Argus upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

NYSE UNH traded up $5.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $523.14. 59,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,013. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $523.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.00 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $488.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

