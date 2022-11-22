First Interstate Bank Decreases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

First Interstate Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,729 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 280.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 81.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 26,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.4% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.98. 34,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $164.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.90.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

