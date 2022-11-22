First Interstate Bank Has $886,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 24,468.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405,935 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 44.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $59,754,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Stock Performance
GD traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,599. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.68. The stock has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
