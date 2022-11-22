First Interstate Bank Has $886,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 24,468.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405,935 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 44.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $59,754,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,599. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.68. The stock has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.