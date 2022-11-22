First Interstate Bank Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $755,000. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,918 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.39. The stock had a trading volume of 151,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,718,071. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.93. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $115.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

