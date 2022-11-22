First Interstate Bank Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $217.45. 53,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,443. The firm has a market cap of $146.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $221.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.34.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

