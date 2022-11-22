First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
FIF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.29. 111,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,603. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
