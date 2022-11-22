First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FIF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.29. 111,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,603. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 45,665 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 169,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

