First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE FMY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund ( NYSE:FMY Get Rating ) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

