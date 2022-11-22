FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Large Volume Increase

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 69,984 shares.The stock last traded at $125.51 and had previously closed at $124.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSV. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.67.

FirstService Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.98.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). FirstService had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $960.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Institutional Trading of FirstService

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 35.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,327,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,029,000 after acquiring an additional 879,160 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 854,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,652,000 after acquiring an additional 670,727 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in FirstService by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,033,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,406,000 after purchasing an additional 288,924 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in FirstService by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 305,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after purchasing an additional 278,793 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,908,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,096,000 after acquiring an additional 247,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Articles

