Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $204.00 million-$205.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.73 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.37 EPS.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

Get Five9 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Five9 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.32.

Insider Transactions at Five9

Institutional Trading of Five9

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $270,267.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,360,407.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $270,267.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,360,407.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,258 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $114,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,755.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,146 shares of company stock worth $1,246,590 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Five9 by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Five9 by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.