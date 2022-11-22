FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the quarter. FMC comprises approximately 5.2% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned about 0.94% of FMC worth $127,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in FMC by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in FMC by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in FMC by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in FMC by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in FMC by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 146,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 39,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.44. 8,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.84.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

