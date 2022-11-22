ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Receives $23.11 Average PT from Analysts

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FORG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.25 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the first quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the first quarter worth $202,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock Stock Performance

ForgeRock Company Profile

Shares of ForgeRock stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.