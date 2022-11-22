Franchise Capital Ltd Sells 2,605,603 Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

Franchise Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605,603 shares during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu makes up approximately 0.4% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Franchise Capital Ltd owned about 0.24% of Gaotu Techedu worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Down 5.7 %

Gaotu Techedu stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. 80,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.18.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 26.27% and a negative net margin of 20.48%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

