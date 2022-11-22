Franchise Capital Ltd Takes $9 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 83,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,997,000. Zoom Video Communications accounts for 3.0% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 177.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,104,000 after buying an additional 50,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $5.26 on Tuesday, reaching $75.00. 335,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,253. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $251.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.79.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.48.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

