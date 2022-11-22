Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,815,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,287 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $240,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after buying an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800,237 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 11,937,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.5 %
KO opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $268.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.28.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
- Is This The Right Time to Invest in Alibaba?
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.