Franklin Resources Inc. Has $199.03 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,537,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 794,610 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $199,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 43,342 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,052,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 20,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

Insider Activity at 3M

3M Stock Performance

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $127.63 on Tuesday. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $182.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

