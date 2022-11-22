Franklin Resources Inc. Has $212.73 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,629 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.23% of Deere & Company worth $212,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after buying an additional 823,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,319,000 after acquiring an additional 603,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,038,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.05.

Shares of DE stock opened at $411.70 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $374.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

