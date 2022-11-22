Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,649,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 476,320 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.64% of Sensata Technologies worth $233,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 21.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of ST opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.34%.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

