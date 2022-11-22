Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 1,917,011 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 738.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,917,011 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.67% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $190,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $83.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

