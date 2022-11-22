Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 317,060 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.71% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $279,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 31.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.68.

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $181.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

