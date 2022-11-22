Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 4,524,317 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,492,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,524,317 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $219,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MetLife by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after buying an additional 5,499,871 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $95,733,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,042 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after buying an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,405,000 after buying an additional 777,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

MetLife Stock Up 0.5 %

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Shares of MET opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.52. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $76.17. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.