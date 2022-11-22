Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Sold by Franchise Capital Ltd

Franchise Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,539 shares during the quarter. Futu comprises approximately 1.7% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Franchise Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Futu worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Futu Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of FUTU traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.69. The company had a trading volume of 65,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,153. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.31. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $57.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $222.59 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FUTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.72.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

