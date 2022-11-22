FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Shares Up 2.5%

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 429 ($5.07) and last traded at GBX 428 ($5.06). 32,836 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 13,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 417.50 ($4.94).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 392.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 388.59. The company has a market capitalization of £501.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,517.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.61 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from FW Thorpe’s previous dividend of $3.81. This represents a yield of 1.3%. FW Thorpe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

