Galena Mining Limited (ASX:G1A) Insider Alexander Molyneux Purchases 180,000 Shares of Stock

Galena Mining Limited (ASX:G1A – Get Rating) insider Alexander Molyneux acquired 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,300.00 ($22,052.98).

Alexander Molyneux also recently made the following trade(s):

Galena Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09.

About Galena Mining

Galena Mining Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects in Australia. It explores for copper, gold, lead, silver, zinc, and manganese deposits. The company owns 60% interest in the Abra Base Metals lead-silver project located in the Gascoyne region, Western Australia. It also holds 100% interest in Jillawarra prospects.

