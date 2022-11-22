Galxe (GAL) Price Tops $1.30

Galxe (GAL) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Galxe has a market cap of $45.85 million and approximately $17.67 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Galxe has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One Galxe token can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00008060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Galxe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,285.97 or 0.07971548 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00469171 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,635.72 or 0.28785538 BTC.

About Galxe

Galxe’s launch date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,161,333 tokens. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Galxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galxe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.