GateToken Reaches Market Cap of $375.81 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last week, GateToken has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $3.47 or 0.00021430 BTC on popular exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $375.81 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,196.09 or 0.99989694 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010758 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00040074 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006099 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00229111 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003803 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.38405114 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,016,343.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.