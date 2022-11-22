Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Reaches $6.16 on Top Exchanges

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $924.08 million and approximately $57.28 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for $6.16 or 0.00038034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

GGP is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 6.15952953 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $38,204,719.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

