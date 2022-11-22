Gemini Dollar Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $616.69 million and approximately $6.79 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00006189 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 611,139,703 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @geminitrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

