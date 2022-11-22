Gene Liu Sells 526 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $60,495.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,371.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gene Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Gene Liu sold 136 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total transaction of $18,342.32.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.34. 2,333,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $404.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.50. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

