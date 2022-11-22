Gene Liu Sells 526 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $60,495.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,371.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Gene Liu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 14th, Gene Liu sold 136 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total transaction of $18,342.32.
Shares of TEAM traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.34. 2,333,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $404.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.50. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.72 and a beta of 0.91.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
