General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $250.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99.

Analyst Ratings

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

