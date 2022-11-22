Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.13.

Glaukos stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.22. 241,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,050. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

