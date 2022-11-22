Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Global Payments worth $52,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $96.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.61. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.99 and a twelve month high of $153.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 436.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.48. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.57%.

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.63.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

