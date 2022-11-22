Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC – Get Rating) was down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $11.89. Approximately 2,619 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06.

Institutional Trading of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,623 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period.

Further Reading

