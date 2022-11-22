GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
EAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
GrafTech International stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. GrafTech International has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.25.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 847,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 80,774 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,882,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.
