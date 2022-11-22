Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Sets New 1-Year High at $111.95

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.95 and last traded at $111.49, with a volume of 2035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.65.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

