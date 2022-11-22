Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Sets New 1-Year High at $111.95

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.95 and last traded at $111.49, with a volume of 2035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education
About Grand Canyon Education
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.
Featured Articles
