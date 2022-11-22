Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 3,346,105 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,975,657 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346,105 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.14% of UBS Group worth $79,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,318,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,149,886,000 after buying an additional 15,584,492 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 3,111.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,564,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,553,000 after buying an additional 9,266,627 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,533,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,804,644,000 after buying an additional 6,510,874 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth $81,603,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,544,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,909,000 after buying an additional 2,560,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.27. 49,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,326. The stock has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBS. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

