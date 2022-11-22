Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,310,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963,498 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $58,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 847,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 80,774 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter worth about $1,882,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter worth about $128,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

EAF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.59. 95,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,828. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.21%.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

