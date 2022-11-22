Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 50,433 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,433 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.43% of Global Payments worth $132,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.49. The company had a trading volume of 21,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.99 and a 52 week high of $153.76.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.48. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

