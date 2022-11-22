Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 890,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,066 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.16% of Nutrien worth $70,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTR. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

Nutrien Stock Up 4.8 %

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Shares of NTR stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.51. 171,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,023. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $65.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

