Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $209.23 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,267,748 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,302 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 1.1% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $209,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,050,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $833,475,000 after buying an additional 49,461 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $412,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,998,397.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,727 shares of company stock worth $25,233,330. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.24.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.36. 198,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,997,803. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.95 and a 200-day moving average of $164.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.36 billion, a PE ratio of 268.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.04 and a 1-year high of $305.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

