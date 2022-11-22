Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $40.74 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $40,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.3 %

IBM stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.61. The stock had a trading volume of 123,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,990. The firm has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $148.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.15.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

