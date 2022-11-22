Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,454 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.9% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.09% of Adobe worth $159,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $328.33. The company had a trading volume of 74,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,254. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.62 and its 200 day moving average is $365.21.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.