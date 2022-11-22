Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 309,557 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,832,870 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 309,557 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.5% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.41% of TJX Companies worth $269,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.90. 144,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,137,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $79.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

