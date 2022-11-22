Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Purchases Shares of 115 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA OEF opened at $176.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
