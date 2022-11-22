Great Portland Estates Plc (GPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

GPE stock opened at GBX 537.50 ($6.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 490.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 561.35. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of GBX 388.18 ($4.59) and a one year high of GBX 748 ($8.84). The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 813.64.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($7.92) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 710 ($8.40).

Insider Activity at Great Portland Estates

About Great Portland Estates

In other news, insider Toby Courtauld sold 39,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.30), for a total transaction of £209,309.10 ($247,498.05). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 94 shares of company stock valued at $45,143.

(Get Rating)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More

