Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Treasurer Sells $51,096.24 in Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) Treasurer Rex A. Copeland sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $51,096.24. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,852.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

GSBC traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $61.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,834. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $753.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.75. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $591,000. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

